Kanker(Chattisgarh): An encounter between security forces and Naxalites broke out in the Amabeda forest of Kanker on Friday. The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were on an area domination mission when the Naxalites launched an attack, initiating a confrontation.

The soldiers retaliated, overpowering the Naxalites, and they fled the scene amidst the dense forest cover. Despite the ongoing search operations, no bodies of the Naxalites have been recovered yet. However, the soldiers have seized substantial Naxalite material, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts against the Naxal insurgency.

Confirming the encounter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyang Patel highlighted the soldiers' continued presence within the forest, eagerly conducting search operations to ensure the area's safety and security.

This encounter follows a series of incidents involving Naxals, including an attempt to sabotage railway tracks by planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The timely intervention of the District Police Force and SSB personnel led to the discovery and subsequent defusal of the planted IED, preventing a potentially disastrous situation.