PM MODI WRITES TO GIRL WHO BROUGHT HIS SKETCH TO PUBLIC MEETING IN CHHATTISGARH

New Delhi/Raipur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept his promise by writing a letter to the girl who had brought and waved his sketch during his speech at a public meeting in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh. The incident took place at Chhattisgarh's Kanker public meeting on Thursday when the girl and her family members waved the sketch and passed it on to the Prime Minister.

Taking to X after the sketch episode, Modi acknowledged its receipt and said, "Daughter I bless you... write your address, I will definitely write a letter to you!" In his latest letter in Hindi addressed to the girl named Akanksha, the Prime Minister wished that she move forward in her life with success and that she would be able to bring glory to society and her family.

Stating that the next 25 years would be important for the young generation including daughters like 'you', PM Modi told the girl that the country's daughters are its bright future. He said that the 'affection and sense of belongingness' he receives from them is his strength in the service of the nation. Modi thanked the girl, saying that the government's aim will always be to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters.

In his heart-warming thanks-giving letter, PM Modi said: "The next 25 years are going to be important for young friends like you and the country. In this period, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will provide a new direction to the country's future while fulfilling their dreams.