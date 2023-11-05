PM MODI VISITS DONGARGARH IN POLL BOUND CHHATTISGARH MEETS ACHARYA VIDYASAGAR MAHARAJ

Rajnandgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagon district and met Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj. The PM also offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple, located on the foot of a hill in Dongargarh in the poll-bound state.

In the morning, Modi arrived at Gondia airport in Maharashtra and travelled from there by a helicopter. Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, Modi said in a post on X.

The state BJP unit in a post on X said, "PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple and wished for the prosperity and happiness of the country. Modi was accompanied by former state chief minister Raman Singh.