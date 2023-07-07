Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying corruption is their biggest ideology and it was the enemy of the poor.

"A big 'panja' (palm) has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh. This is the 'panja' of the Congress, which is snatching your rights from you. This 'panja' has decided that it will loot and ruin Chhattisgarh," Prime Minister Modi said at the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally here.

According to Prime Minister Modi, his government had decided to construct 12 lakh houses for the poor in Chhattisgarh. "When the BJP was in power, they were constructing over two lakh houses in the state. However, the Congress government is not even constructing one lakh houses in the state," the Prime Minister said.

"The BJP has played a major role in the formation of Chhattisgarh. Only BJP knows the needs of Chhattisgarh, and that's why the BJP government from Delhi is making all efforts for the rapid development of Chhattisgarh. Today projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid for the development of this place," the Prime Minister said.

"The Congress had promised 36 promises, of which one was that there would impose liquor ban in the state. Now, it is close to five years and the reality is that Congress has done a liquor scam, worth thousands of crore, in the state. Congress has betrayed the people of the state. For Congress, Chhattisgarh is like an ATM" Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said that the Congress has also insulted the tribals. PM Modi further said that the people of Chhattisgarh have decided to throw out the Congress from power in the state. Polls in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held before November 2023.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also virtually flagged off a new train between Antagarh and Raipur during an event held at the Science College ground. He kickstarted the distribution of cards of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme to beneficiaries in the state.

