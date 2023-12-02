PLGA WEEK STARTS 2 CRPF JAWANS INJURED WHILE DIFFUSING IED IN DANTEWADA NAXAL CAMP DEMOLISHED IN BIJAPUR

Dantewada\Bijapur: While the Naxalites geared up to celebrate the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district while a Naxal camp was demolished by security forces in Bijapur district.

The two CRPF personnel were injured when they were defusing the explosive hidden in a Maoist banner near a bridge on the Indravati river under Barsoor police station area on Saturday morning. According to officials, acting on a tip-off about Naxalite movement on Barsoor-Palli road as part of the PLGA week, starting from December 2, a team of CRPF's 195th battalion was dispatched. As soon as the security personnel noticed a Maoist banner near the Satdhar bridge and an IED hidden in it, they started neutralising the explosive.

While the soldiers were diffusing the IED, it exploded leaving two of them injured. The injured soldiers were airlifted to Raipur for treatment and a search operation has been launched in the area.

In another incident, a Naxalite camp was destroyed by security personnel in Bijapur district. Officials said that the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighter Force and Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Darbha Camp received information about some Naxalite cadres hiding in the forests in Jangla police station area. They got information that Naxalite leaders ACM Shankar and ACM Rajesh of Bhairamgarh Area Committee along with 20 to 25 armed Naxalites were hiding there. Immediately after which, a joint team left for the spot.