Korba (Chhattisgarh): Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, residents of two tribal villages in Korba district who announced their displeasure with the work done by the administration and legislators and decided to boycott the elections citing a lack of basic amenities including potable water and power supply in their area, were made aware about the importance of voting and that their vote can bring changes to their villages. The villagers have now agreed to participate in the festival of democracy.

Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) teams reached the villages Sardih and Bagdharidand which are inhabited by Pahadi Korwa, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). The two villages fall in the Kerakachhar village panchayat of Rampur assembly constituency. The constituency will see voting in the second phase of the two-phased polls in the state on November 17. The first phase of polling will be held on November 7.

Anil Ratre, in charge Voter Awareness Team said, "SVEEP teams reached the tribal villages and made people aware about the importance of voting. Our team is reaching out to people living the remote areas of the villages to create awareness about voting. In view of this, a programme was also organised in Chhatasarai, Kadamjharia, Hardimouha, Jambhantha and Sonari villages, where the villagers were motivated to participate in the festival of democracy."