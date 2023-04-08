Bemetara: A petty fight between children took as turn for the worse in the Biranpur village of Saja Assembly constituency in Chattisgarh on Saturday morning as it escalated into a full-blown clash between two groups leaving one villager killed and three cops injured, with one of them undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Officials said that the fight between children started over a minor issue of falling from a bicycle and later escalated adding that soon two large groups gathered at the village square. They further revealed that soon the two groups came to blows with sticks and sharp weapons leading to a 22-year-old youth dying on the spot.

According to police, upon receiving information about the clash sub-inspector of Saja Police Station BR Thakur rushed to the spot along with other police personnel. However, the angry mob attacked the cops and pelted stones at them which resulted in Thakur suffering serious injuries and two other police personnel being injured.

Thakur was rushed to the Saja Community Health Center where he is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition. Speaking to reporters Bemetara Collector Padum Singh Elma said "There was a dispute between the two parties over falling from the bicycle, which later escalated. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in the area to avoid any further escalation." He also said that a large police contingent has been deployed in the village and the situation is currently under control.

Bemetara SP Kalyan Elesela police Police have identified 11 people in relation to the case out of whom nine have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. " Some youths have set a few vehicles ablaze," he added.