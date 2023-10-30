ONCE A RED BASTION CHANDAMETA VILLAGE HAS POLLING STATION FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INDEPENDENCE

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh's Bastar is set to make history when the state goes for polls on November 7. For the first time, a polling station has been set up at a village in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

The polling station in Chandameta village of Bastar falls under Jagdalpur district of Bastar division. This village, once a Maoist bastion, was always in the headlines. A year ago, a school was built in this village, a police outpost was set up and the Tricolour was hoisted for the first time on Independence Day.

On November 7, 335 voters will cast their votes at the polling station of Chandameta. The Chandameta villagers said they are very happy and excited to see a polling station being constructed in their village. Till now, one had to walk six kilometers to the Chhindgur village in order to exercise their democratic rights. The journey took a lot of time since people had to cross the hilly and rough roads. The entire day goes into commuting from one place to another to cast votes.

Also due to the time taken in travelling, senior citizens of the village used to refrain from participating in the voting process.

Earlier, there was a training camp of Naxalites about 200 meters from the present police outpost in Chandameta. Naxalites used to get fully trained here. A year back, an atmosphere of fear used to prevail in this area and nobody wanted to come here. But after the police outpost was set up, the situation has changed. Raju Namdev Wagh, Company Commander of CRPF 80 Battalion posted in Chandameta said there were many challenges here and accidents used to occur frequently. But now people feel much more safer, he added.

"We are fully prepared for the election. The entire area has been brought under security cover. The CRPF and DRG jawans are deployed at all corners of the village," Wagh said.