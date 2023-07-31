Jagdalpur: In Bastar's hinterlands, jawans are fighting twin enemies. They are not only holding a front against Naxalites. Alongside fighting against Maoists, the jawans are also battling against mosquitoes, which have become the force's unlikely enemies. Malaria has become one of the biggest threats to jawans' lives in badlands. A CRPF jawan, posted here, is in the grip of malaria. His condition has worsened and he is currently oscillating between life and death.

To save the life of the jawan, a green corridor was made from Dimrapal Hospital to Jagdalpur Danteshwari Airport. It is done to ensure that the jawan can be taken to Delhi AIIMS without any hassle. For smooth and safe transportation of the jawan through the Green Corridor, jawans were deployed from Jagdalpur city to Dimrapal Hospital. The CRPF and police officers were present in Dimrapal Hospital.

Also read: Naxal killed in brief encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; huge cache of weapons recovered: police

Akan Rao, a jawan of the CRPF 153 battalion in the Bijapur district of Bastar division was stung by a malaria-borne mosquito. Thereafter, the jawan was admitted to Dimrapal Hospital on July 28 for better treatment after first aid in the Bijapur district.

Seeing the deteriorating condition of the jawan, preparations were made to admit him to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. The 11 km long green corridor was made from Medical College Jagdalpur to Airport. This is the first time that a green corridor has been made for a jawan.

A malaria eradication drive is going on in Bastar. In the last phase, door-to-door blood tests of 3 lakh 46 thousand people were done. About 700 malaria-positive patients have been found in these areas, but still, Darbha and Kilepal still have the maximum number of malaria patients. Of these, a maximum of 300 patients are from Darbha block. According to doctors, due to the climate of the Darbha area, female Anopheles mosquitoes are flourishing the most. At the same time, the health teams are running sensitisation camps. Villagers have been asked to clean their homes and surroundings and use mosquito nets before going to bed.