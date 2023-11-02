Bijapur: Naxalites have killed at least four villagers in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Kanker and Bijapur district, accusing them of being police informer, and warned election officials not to visit polling booths to conduct voting on November 7, an official said on Thursday.

As per preliminary information, Naxalites strangled a 40-year-old man, Muchaki Linga, with a rope on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and threw his body on the roadside between Galgam and Nadpalli villages in Bijapur district, he said. They accused Linga, who was from Galgam, of acting as a police informer, he said, adding that security forces have launched a combing operation in the region to trace the Naxals.

Three villagers were killed by Naxalites in a village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on the suspicion of being informers of the Maharashtra police, officials said on Thursday. The Chhattisgarh police in a statement said they have received information about the incident and further details in this regard are being collected.

Citing initial inputs, the police said that Kulle Katlami (35), Manoj Kovachi (22) and Dugge Kovachi (27), all residents of Morkhandi village under Chhotebethiya police station (Kanker) adjoining Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, were murdered by Naxalites on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In pamphlets thrown at the spot, Maoists claimed that the three were acting as informers for C-60, an elite anti-Naxal unit of the Maharashtra police, it said.

In another incident, a press note carrying a warning for polling officials, apparently issued by the West Bastar Division Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), surfaced in the district on Wednesday. Polling is going to be held in the area (Bijapur) on November 7 and you (poll officials and employees) are preparing for it. The West Bastar Division Committee has already issued a statement giving a call to boycott the false' elections.

Bijapur has 245 polling booths and you will be coming with EVMs on November 6-7. You will be accompanied by security forces which poses a threat to your lives. Therefore, we appeal to you, keeping your safety in mind, that you should not come, the press note said.

Bijapur is among the 20 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of two-phased state assembly elections on November 7. Polling for the remaining 70 of the total 90 seats will be held in the second phase on November 17. Bijapur district apart, elections in the first phase will also be held in the Naxal-hit Bastar division and four other districts Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts on November 7.

Maoist banners and pamphlets giving calls to boycott polls were recovered from several places in Bastar last month. Asked about the warning, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said all necessary security arrangements would be in place for the peaceful conduct of elections. The ideology of the banned and illegal CPI (Maoist) is based on mindless violence and cruelty, he said.