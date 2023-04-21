Narayanpur Amid the increasing menace of Naxalites in the last three months Naxals set a truck on fire on Friday morning after blocking road by cutting trees in Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh s Bastar division This has created an atmosphere of panic in the areaThe incident took place between Kapsi and Farsgaon in the district at around 3 to 4 am The Naxalites stopped the truck engaged in Amdai Mines by blocking the road with trees They damaged the truck s diesel tank and sprinkled the fuel on the truck Then the truck was set on fire The truck was heading towards Chhotedongar from Narayanpur for collecting iron ore Naxalites also put up banners protesting against work in Amdai Mines and threatened to kill people associated with Jayaswal Neco Industries This apart Naxalites also blocked the Narayanpur Orchha Marg This came a day after police arrested Naxalite Aytu Korram for blocking Narayanpur Orcha road by cutting down trees and bringing down electric poles Police was looking for the accused for many days Aytu was the prime accused in the case Also Read Chhattisgarh One Naxal killed two arrested in encounter in BijapurTwo days back Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi s convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Bijapur The Naxalites also fired at the vehicle of district panchayat member Parvati Kashyap which was part of the convoy Both had a narrow escape Last year Naxalites had set a JCB a grader a tractor buses and two mobile towers on fire in five separate incidents across Antagarh in Chhattisgarh A complaint was filed at the Telibandha police station Naxalites had also put up banners on the road protesting against the deaths of Darshan Padda and Jagesh who were killed in police firing