Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites on Saturday set a passenger bus ablaze in the Malewahi area of Dantewada leading to the road being temporarily shut down. The incident took place at the Barsur-Palli Marg which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malewahi police station. The bus was traveling from Narayanpur to Dantewada. The Dantewada Police confirmed that all passengers are safe.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police R K Barman said that the police has rushed to the spot. All the passengers who are safe are being taken to their respective destinations through alternate transport arrangements. The road was restored to traffic a little later.

Police said that paramilitary camps around the site are put on high alert after the attack. The traffic had to be stopped owing to the incident. The road on which the bus was plying was earlier shut down owing to the threat from Naxalites. The road was recently repaired and was reopened for traffic.

The Naxalites were not happy about the road being reopened as it would hinder their agenda and have now lodged their protest by setting the passenger bus on fire, police said.

Also read: Security forces gun down woman Maoist in Bijapur encounter

In another incident, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites at Potampara in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district exploded. The explosion that took place on Friday evening damaged the road. It should be mentioned that Naxalites have been a threat in recent times.

In March, they torched three vehicles engaged in road construction at School Para of Khodgaon Anjarel Mines in Narayanpur. A tractor, a pickup along with a mixer machine were burnt to ashes.