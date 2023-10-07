NAXALITES RELEASE CHHATTISGARH POLICE JAWAN AFTER KEEPING HIM IN CAPTIVITY FOR EIGHT DAYS

Bijapur: A police jawan, who was abducted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last week, has been released by them, officials said on Saturday. Shankar Kudiyam (28), belonging to 'Bastar Fighters', a newly-raised unit of the state police, had been missing for nearly a week. On Thursday, Naxalites claimed that they had abducted him on September 29.

On late Friday evening, Kudiyam was released in the presence of members of Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal organisations, and his relatives. Talking to a local journalist following his release, Kudiyam said he was kidnapped by Naxalites. "After interrogating me, they decided to kill me. However, later they changed their mind after members of the samaj (tribal community) and my panchayat urged them to forgive me. Even I apologised to them. They freed me after eight days," he said.

Asked if he was tortured during the captivity, the constable denied and said the Naxals treated him like their friend. On Thursday, a press note purportedly issued in the name of Anita Mandavi, secretary of Maad Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist), stated Kudiyam, a resident of Eramnar village, was abducted by them on September 29 and his interrogation was underway.