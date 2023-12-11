Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh Police have apprehended four Naxalites allegedly involved in the murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey during the election campaign in Narayanpur. The BJP leader was killed by unidentified Naxalites on November 4, just three days before the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

Dubey, who was the BJP's district president was hacked to death while he was campaigning for the party in Kaushalnagar village. Police said that Dubey was attacked with a sharp weapon by unidentified Naxalites. According to the police, Dubey was addressing a public meeting in Dhodai in the Kaushalnagar area when two unidentified men attacked him with a blunt weapon on his head.

As Dubey tried to run towards his car, two more men came and attacked him with a sharp weapon. Dubey died on the spot. Days after the BJP leader was killed, the CPI Maoist East Bastar Division Committee claimed responsibility for the murder. They issued a notice which read that they killed Ratan Dubey for implementing anti-people policies in the state, police added.

In the notice, the CPI Maoist East Bastar Division Committee also appealed to the people to stop working in the Niko Jaiswal Company of Amdai Iron Mine in Narayanpur. The Maoists have been opposing the Amdai mine

Komal Manjhi, another BJP leader from Narayanpur was killed on Saturday. Police said that Manjhi was on his way to a temple when Naxalites attacked him with a sharp weapon and he died on the spot. After the continuous killing of BJP leaders by Naxalites in the state, the BJP fiercely attacked the former government.