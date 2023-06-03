Chhattisgarh: At least four Naxalites were reportedly injured in an encounter with security personnel in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, but their colleagues managed to drag them away into a forest hideout, an official said. The encounter took place on Saturday morning near Regadgatta village under Earrabor police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police was out on an anti-naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite commander Mangdu and his team belonging to Konta area committee of Maoists in Maraiguda and Regadgatta villages, he said. The Naxalites opened fire on the patrolling team, following which the gunbattle broke out, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the Naxalites escaped into dense forest. Three-four Naxalites were reported to be injured during the gunfight, but their colleagues managed to drag them inside the forest, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

Earlier in May, two commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites while five Naxals including a woman were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts.

The encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Bijapur, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur after a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched a search operation following specific inputs about an improvised explosive device (IED) planted between Pusnar and Hiroli villages under Gangaloor police station limits. (With agency inputs)