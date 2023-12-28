Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites claimed last Sunday's Dantewada encounter in Chhattisgarh that resulted in deaths of three unarmed cadres was 'fake.'

Following this, Sainath, the Maoist spokesperson of the outfit's Darbha Division Committee, issued a press note. In the note, he said, "Hundreds of Bastar fighters, the District Reserve Group (DRG), and armed police conducted a fake encounter with our comrades."

The comminique further read, "Comrade Kuhram Laxman, Comrade Madvi Soma, and Comrade Dodi Lingal were all unarmed and wearing plain clothes when the fake encounter occured." He said all three belonged to poor tribal farmers' families and were associated with the Maoist outfit.

According to Maoist leader Sainath, the security forces caught and killed them. The Naxalite spokesperson also mentioned in the note that the encounter was a conspiracy of the Chhattisgarh government that came to power this month as the Maoists opposed the BJP government.

Meanwhile, the Bastar Police claimed that after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites on the border of Dantewada and Sukma on Sunday, a team of security forces had reached Tumakpal and Dabbakuna in the Katekalyan area for a search. Thereafter, the Maoists started firing on the security forces indiscriminately and the encounter continued. Three Naxalites died in the encounter. However, the Bastar Police are yet to react on the allegation of the fake encounter.