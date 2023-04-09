Sukma: A businessman was killed and two others injured after allegedly being beaten up by the Naxalites on suspicion of being police informers in Bastar division of Sukma district last evening. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Baghel succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital while the others, Pradhan Sunani and Gopal Baghel are currently undergoing treatment in the district's Dornapal Hospital.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the hospital and took down the details related to the case from the injured men. The District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were immediately rushed to the area and a search operation was launched. During which, an encounter broke out between the security forces and the Naxalites. Police claimed that four Naxalites were shot in the gunfire.

The incident occurred when the three businessmen had gone to Palamargu area for selling groceries and other items on Saturday evening. When they reached Palamargu's Kumarpara village, a group of Naxalites suddenly obstructed their way posing as villagers. Accusing the traders of supplying materials and leaking information to police, the Naxalites started beating them up. They also looted the traders and set their motorcycles on fire. After the Naxalites left, the three injured men somehow got up and started walking towards Dornapal. On their way, they asked for lift from a pick-up van and finally got admitted in the hospital at around 10 pm. Pradeep, who was severely injured was declared dead by doctors.

Police said security forces recovered the looted goods, damaged motorcycles and Naxalite materials during the search operation.