Dantewada: At least 10 policemen were killed in a Naxal IED attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Thursday. The explosion took place in the Aranpur when a mini-bus full of police personnel passed through the area. The slain security personnel belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG). Chhattisgarh has been hit with Naxal violence for several decades now.

Here is the timeline of major Naxal attacks in the state in recent history: