NATIONAL RAMAYAN FESTIVAL LORD SHRI RAM BELONGS TO EVERYONE SAYS CM BAGHEL

Raipur: Mega event of the National Ramayan Festival is underway in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur for the past three days. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Lord Shri Ram spent 10 years of his exile in Chhattisgarh. During his exile, Lord Shri Ram faced extreme hardships, but he never lost sight of His moral values and dignity. Lord Shri Ram while staying in the forest became Maryada Purushottam (supreme human being). Hence, Chhattisgarh also had a part in shaping Lord Shri Ram's life.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister in a grand function organised at the city's historic Ramleela Maidan said, "Our Chhattisgarh is known for Mata Kaushalya and Mata Shabri. This is the land of tribal and forest dwellers, who have been living here for centuries. When Shri Ram was supposed to be crowned as a King, he had to go into exile. During his exile, Shri Ram met Nishadraj, Shabri Mata and several sages and ascetics. We in Chhattisgarh relate to both 'Vanvasi Ram' as well as 'Kaushalya's Ram'. As Chhattisgarh is the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, Shri Ram is considered as 'Bhanja' (nephew) in Chhattisgarh."

Chief Minister said that for the first time in the country, Ramayana Festival is being organised officially at the national level in Chhattisgarh. Although it is a national event, but foreign teams from Cambodia and Indonesia are also participating, making this festival international.

Read also: National Ramayana Festival: Cambodian, Indonesian artists trace threads of religious history, captivate audience

"Today I witnessed a beautiful march past at the National Ramayana festival. I had also seen the march past of 'Ramnami Sampraday Ka Ram'. They have dedicated their entire life to Shri Ram. They believe in the formless, as Kabir believes in the formless. In this way everyone has their own perception of 'Shri Ram," said the CM.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the story of Lord Shri Ram is etched in our hearts.... our day starts with 'Ram-Ram' and ends with 'Ram-Ram'. Each and every village of our state has its own Ramleela Mandali (troupe). We feel a deep affinity with Shri Ram because He belongs to everyone, He belongs to Nishadraj and He belongs to Shabri.

The Chief Minister further said, "I have written a letter to the Chief Ministers of all those states where there are pilgrimage sites, urging them for the allotment of two acres of land. The staying facilities will be constructed on those lands so that pilgrims from Chhattisgarh can stay there. In addition to this, we are also developing our pilgrimage sites to provide better facilities to the pilgrims coming from other states."

Collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa: On the occasion, the collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was organised. Bhajan singer Dilip Shadangi led the recitation while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and thousands of spectators joined the event. The CM and others paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman.