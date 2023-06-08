Janakpur (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, a minor girl was repeatedly raped in the Janakpur area of Chhatisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district since January this year with the accused forcibly feeding her contraceptive pills until her health deteriorated and she was hospitalised.

As per the details available with ETV Bharat, the 16-year-old victim was first raped by the accused Raja Ram Singh Netam in January this year when he forcibly took her to the nearby forest area. Afterwards, the accused repeatedly assaulted the victim sexually and fed her contraceptive pills to ensure she did not get pregnant.

Facing the ordeal for months while having the pills after each assault, the victim did get pregnant and her health deteriorated by the end of May. On May 25, the accused again tried to forcibly feed her abortion pills, further worsening her health as she suffered massive bleeding. Worried, the victim informed her parents and her sister about her situation.

The family rushed her to the local hospital in Janakpur where seeing her condition, doctors referred her to Medical College Shahdol. Following it, the victim's family registered a complaint with the local police. Within just four hours of receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376, 313, 315, 506 and 3, 4 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused on Wednesday evening. The victim is in a stable condition and police are further investigating the case.

