Janjgir Champa: In a shocking incident, a man, said to be “mentally ill” has killed his wife and three daughters in Janjgir district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The accused has been arrested and booked for murder by the police while further investigation into the matter is going on. A police official said that the incident took place on the evening of July 31 in village Deori Chowki under Pantora police station limits.

It is alleged that the accused Deshraj Kashyap, killed his 40-year-old wife Mongra Bai, 16-year-old daughter Pooja, 10-year-old Pihu and 6-year-old daughter Yachana on the fateful day. After carrying out the murder inside the house, the accused ran away by locking the door from outside. The incident came to light on Aug. 2 when the locals spotted the bodies lying inside the house with Kashyap absconding from the spot.

The village sarpanch informed the Pantora police on the same day about the incident. On getting the information, the police team and the FSL team reached the spot. After questioning the neighbors, the police started searching for the accused Deshraj Kashyap. According tot he villagers, accused Deshraj Kashyap is mentally ill and is undergoing treatment at a mental hospital in Bilaspur for the last 10 years.

On July 31 also, he went to Bilaspur for treatment along with his brother-in-law. After returning from there, he carried out the murder incident, the locals said. SP Vijay Aggarwal said that the sarpanch of the village told them that the bodies of a woman and her three daughters were lying in a house in the village.

The dead have been sent for postmortem, he said adding that the accused has also been arrested and sent to the hospital. He has been booked for murder under section 302.