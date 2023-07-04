MAOISTS THREATEN JAWANS FAMILIES TO LEAVE VILLAGE IN CHHATTISGARH AS YOUTHS JOIN CRPF

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on Monday evening left their villages in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur after the Maoists threatened them. According to sources, two youths of the families were recruited by the CRPF. Opposing the recruitment, the Maoists instructed them not to do farming and gave them an ultimatum to leave the village.

According to sources, on Sunday the Maoists abducted the elder brother of one of the two jawans and kept him hostage for about an hour. The Maoists then warned him that his brother has joined CRPF and asked them to leave the village and they warned of eliminating them if they appear in the village.

Also read: Security forces gun down hardcore Maoist Sodhi Dula in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The abducted brother said, "I was abducted by Maoists. They then took me away and said, "Your brothers joined CRPF. So, you cannot stay here. If you stay here, you will be killed." "I got married two months ago. I didn't know earlier when my husband joined CRPF. However, now I am going with my family wherever they are going," a jawan's wife said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vikas said, "The incident came to light through the media. No complaint has been lodged at the police station yet. We have advised the victims' families of CRPF jawans to stay near the police camp. However, they decided to go to their relatives' place in Dantewada." Sources said that at least 35 armed Maoists had reached the house to kidnap one of the jawan's brothers. Around 11 members of both families have left the village.