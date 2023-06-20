MAOISTS KILL VILLAGER ON SUSPICION OF POLICE INFORMER NIA ARREST TWO MAOISTS

Bijapur: A 45-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and killed by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, police said on Tuesday. The police said that on Sunday night, a man was kidnapped by Maoists and killed him. The incident took place at Appenta village under the limits of the Ilmidi police station area.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body from the forest area. The deceased has been identified as Dhruva Dharmaiah. The Police said that a pamphlet was recovered from the spot in which Maoists claimed that Dhurva Dharmaiah was working as a police informer. The police then started an investigation into the matter. Within three days, the police arrested five Maoists.

Earlier in the day, police arrested two persons, including a woman in the 2019 Tiriya Naxal encounter case, the National Investigation Agency said on Tuesday. The agency said that the two arrested accused have been identified as B Ch Padma alias Modem alias Lalita and Dubasi Devender.

Also read: NIA raids houses of two Maoist leaders in Jharkhand's Palamu in connection with fatal attacks on security forces

The two accused were arrested in connection with the 2019 attack on security forces near the Tiriya village in Chhattisgarh leaving six Maoists and one civilian dead. The two arrested accused have been identified as B Ch Padma alias Modem alias Lalita and Dubasi Devender.

According to the NIA, Padma was associated with the Maoist organisation for many years. She has worked as a Mandal Committee member of the Maoists. Currently, she was working to coordinate the frontal organisations of the Maoists. While Devendra is closely associated with the Maoist cadre and also worked as a courier for them. Both were also associated with the top leadership of Maoists.

The NIA is investigating the Tiriya Naxal encounter case from March 2021. The NIA investigation has revealed that both the arrested accused were involved in furthering their anti-national activities. The agency had earlier recovered several incriminating materials related to the activities of the Maoist cadre from the hideout of the accused.