Bijapur: Amid the ongoing onslaught against the Maoists by the security forces in Chhattisgarh, Maoists opened fire on at at least three camps of the security forces along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, on the intervening night of Jan 16 and 17, sources said on Wednesday. Sources said that the attacks took place in the Palmedu area of Bijapur district on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

It is learnt that the Maoists opened fire simultaneously on the security forces located in Chintavagu, Palmedu, and Dharmaram areas. The security forces repulsed the attacks which continued till dawn, sources said. It was not immediately known whether any injury was reported among the security forces or the Maoists. Soon after the firing incidents, security forces cordoned the area even as police officials are investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Further details into the incident are awaited. The firing incidents come after security forces gunned down a Naxal involved in the killing of three policemen in Dantewada district of the state on Tuesday. The slain identified as Ratan Kashyap alias Salam (31), a Todma Militia Platoon Deputy Commander as well as Aamdai Area Committee Member of the outlawed Maoist organization.