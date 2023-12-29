Sukma (Chhattisgarh): After the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the activities of Maoists and the operations of security forces against Maoists have been intensified. DRG soldiers launched a search operation in the Tumalpad area of ​​Sukma district. During the search operation, the soldiers reached the camp of Maoists. On sensing the soldiers' movement, the Maoists fled the camp. However, the soldiers attacked the Maoist camp and destroyed it. Besides, they also recovered many items of daily use and Maoist material from the camp. Just a day before, the soldiers had success on the Maoist front. During a search operation in the interior areas of Sukma district, two Maoists with a reward of Rs 5 lakhs were arrested.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that anti-Maoist operations are being carried out continuously in various areas of the district. The DRG and the district force were sent to Bandempara, Siganpara, Burdapara, Sirsetti and surrounding forests for joint action. During the operation, eight to 10 suspicious persons tried to hide in the forest of Burdapara after seeing the police party coming towards them. Meanwhile, the police party laid siege and arrested a person, who during the interrogation revealed his name as Vanjam, a resident of Hidma police station, in the Pamed district of Bijapur.

One tiffin bomb weighing five kg, three gelatin rods, five detonators, 10 feet codex wire, 50 metres of electric wire, medicines and other Maoist material have been recovered from the possession of Maoist. The arrested Maoist was posted as Jantana Sarkar's President. The Maoist has been arrested under Section 147,148,120B, 4B of the Explosive Substances Act and sent to jail on judicial remand. This Maoist has been involved in various Maoist incidents.

The DRG and district force teams were sent to Jaggavaram, Kolaguda, Dabbakonta and surrounding forests. During the operation, one suspicious person was caught while escaping in the forest of Jaggavaram, who during the interrogation, revealed his name to be Kawasi Pandu of Maoist organisation. Whose criminal record when checked included attacking the police party during the construction of the Kolaguda camp. On the behest of the accused, five live cartridges, a detonator, codex wire, a gelatin rod and a tiffin box were recovered from the forest of Jaggavaram. The crime was registered in police station Bhejji and sent to jail on judicial remand.

Kanker Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said that Jan Militia member Shankar alias Sunker Nureti has been arrested under the Chhotabethiya police station area. On December 22, the Kanker police arrested two Jan Militia members. Jan Militia members were involved in the murder of the BSF jawan and the killing of the villagers. Similarly, on December 16, the police arrested four Jan Militia members, who were involved in the IED blast incident. Apart from this, in December itself, the police also arrested a Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.