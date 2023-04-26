Hyderabad: In one of the deadliest Maoist attacks in recent history, ten policemen and a civilian driver were killed when a rented vehicle they were travelling in was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The incident dealt a body blow to the Centre's claim of success in the Maoist insurgency from the region which has been an Achilles heel for the Modi government. In 2015, the Centre announced a package of Rs 24,000 crore to end the Maoist menace which was subdued for some time but reared its ugly head again. The prime minister also took the battle cry to Chhattisgarh and often described the district as an insurgency-free zone.

The latest attack was a rerun of a similar attack in February when three security personnel were killed in Sukma. The CRPF men had gone there to provide security cover for road construction work. The incident occurred when a joint team of security forces were conducting searches in jungles in the area between Kunded and Jagargunda, in Sukma.

Data provided by CRPF earlier this year indicated a decline in incidents of violent Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) attacks in Chhattisgarh. Statistics showed incidents dropped by 77 per cent in 2022, compared to 2010. The incidents of killings, however, increased, with 10 security personnel killed last year and seven personnel killed until February 28 this year.

The paramilitary force said it believes that instead of attacking a large number of personnel, the Maoists have started targeting them when they find them isolated. An officer said that Maoists have also upgraded their weapons, and are now using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which is a matter of concern. After the latest attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Baghel, assuring all possible support to the state.

