Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): A man was arrested for allegedly stealing shoes in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Dalpat Sagar area at around 10.20 pm on August 29. According to the police, the accused reached the victim's house barefoot and left the area wearing the shoes.

The victim, a resident of Dalpat Sagar, lodged a complaint at the police station. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and arrested the accused identified as Rohit Singh. "A resident of Dalpat Sagar lodged a complaint of shoes being stolen from his house. After that, the police team was involved in the investigation. The CCTV footage of the nearby area was searched and investigated. On the basis of the footage, the accused has been arrested," Jagdalpur Chief Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

Also read: Alwar POCSO Court judge lodges complaint with police over theft of son's shoes at Brij Nidhi temple in Rajasthan

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the theft. The accused said that on August 29, he had stolen the shoes. The cost of the shoes was Rs 3,000. The accused has been produced in the court," Kumar said. The accused said, "I stole the shoes to wear it. However, fearing to be caught, I burnt the stolen shoes." The police also recovered the burnt shoes from the accused.

Earlier, an FIR was registered after the shoes of a judge's son were stolen from Brij Nidhi Temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Judge Jagendra Kumar Agarwal of Alwar POCSO Court sent a complaint to Manak Chowk police station in the state capital through post. Sources said that the cost of the shoes was around Rs 10,000.