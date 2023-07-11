Korba (Chhattisgarh) : A man allegedly killed his wife after a quarrel and then died by suicide by hanging himself in the Korba district. The incident took place in Dhandhani village under Urga police station area around 1 am. According to the police, Pawan Binjhwar (37 years) and his wife Sukhmati Binjhwar (35 years) had gone to his in-laws' house on Monday morning.

Both returned home at night. After this, there was an argument between the couple on some issue. The dispute between the two intensified into a irreconcilable conflict and exchange of words. In the melee, Pawan flew into a rage and became wildly angry. He attacked his wife with a hammer, due to which the wife was seriously injured.

The relatives took the seriously injured Sukhmati to the Medical College Hospital. Where the doctor has declared her dead after examination. After the death of his wife, the accused husband Pawan committed suicide by hanging himself at home. There was some dispute going on between the two. When he came after drinking alcohol, there was a dispute and he hit sister-in-law on the head, said Manoj Kumar, brother of the deceased.

After hitting his wife, Pawan died by suicide. On receiving information, the police arrived and tried to rush medical help to the injured wife but not avail. 'When we reached, the woman was breathing. She died on the way while being taken for treatment', said the sarpanch of the village.

As soon as the information about this incident was received, the Urga police reached the spot. The police sealed the room. Forensic experts and dog squad team were also called. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The incident is being investigated. The reason for the dispute between the husband and wife is not yet clear. Due to the death of the couple, there is an atmosphere of mourning in the village.