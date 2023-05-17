MAN BEATEN TO DEATH BY FRIEND IN CHHATTISGARHS KORBA

Korba: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a stick by his friend in front of the victim's mother over some issue in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. Basant Kanwar suffered serious injuries on his chest and head after he was brutally thrashed by his childhood friend Raj Singh Kanwar (27) in Bhulsidih village under Balco police station area on Sunday (May 14), they said.

He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bilaspur on Tuesday, they said. Basant's mother Jamuna Bai told the police that Raj, who lives in her neighbourhood, lost his parents at an early age following which he was being taken care of by her, he said.

Raj and Basant were best friends since childhood and Basant's mother treated Raj like her son, he said. On Sunday evening, Raj, who was heavily drunk, asked Basant to come out of the house and started allegedly thrashing him with a stick. Basant's mother pleaded Raj to spare his son but he continued to attack him, he said.

On hearing his screams, other family members and locals ran towards the duo, but the accused escaped from the spot, he said. Basant was immediately shifted to the Korba district hospital, from where he was referred to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in neighbouring Bilaspur district where he succumbed during treatment on Tuesday evening, he said. The exact reason behind the assault was not immediately known and further investigation is underway, he said. A case was registered in this connection and efforts are on to trace the accused who is absconding, he said. (PTI)