MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ARRIVES IN RAIPUR TO ATTEND FARMERS CONFERENCE

Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh): National President of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Raipur for a one-day visit today. Senior Congress leaders including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel warmly welcomed Kharge at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport. He is scheduled to participate at a farmers' conference in Baloda Bazar later in the day.

The farmers' cum workers conference is being organised in the Suma gram panchayat of Bhatapara Nagar of the district on Thursday. Kharge is the chief guest at the programme. Baghel, former Union minister Kumari Shaileja, Assembly Speaker Charandas Manhat, deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo and other leaders are scheduled to participate at the conference.

During the conference in Baloda Bazar, Baghel will launch the construction workers pension assistance scheme along with a total of 264 development schemes worth Rs 266.40 crore. Among the proposed schemes, 150 projects worth Rs 176 crore will be inaugurated and 'bhoomi puja' will be performed for the remaining 114 development works worth Rs 90.35 crore.

This apart, incentives under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the Landless Agricultural Laborer Nyay Yojana and the Godhan Nyay Yojana will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries. Over one lakh farmers and workers are likely to participate at the conference.

