Bastar: As many as 25 villagers of Chandameta of Bastar district in Chhattisgarh were sent to jail in 2015 after authorities labelled them as Naxalites. Later, 16 villagers were released after nine years.

At present, the process of release of other villagers is going on. Police sources said soon other innocent villagers will also be released. Chandameta has been a hotbed of Maoist insurgency. Big Naxalite leaders always used the village as their base. They should conduct training camps in this village. This was the prime reason for cops' suspicion of villagers.

In connection with the Naxalite incidents that took place in the village and adjacent areas, suspected Naxalite associates from the village were arrested by the police and sent to jail on judicial remand. However, due to the long court process, these villagers are undergoing agony. Many innocent villagers returned to their homes in Chandameta from jail.

One of the villagers, who returned home recently, said "I was in jail for the last nine years. In 2015, I was declared a Naxalite and sent to jail. I'm now relieved. My family members are also very happy."

He said two more people had returned to the village with him. About 25 people were declared Naxalites and were sent behind bars. One of them died in the jail. "The process of release of the villagers is going on as per the instructions of the court. Bastar cops are continuously making efforts to present the witnesses in the court process as soon as possible. So that the court process is completed," SP Jitendra Singh Meena said.

Relatives of accused Naxalites accused Kanker Police of killing some villagers and calling them uniformed Naxalites. Tribals earlier announced an election boycott to protest against the alleged encounter in Koyalibera, Kanker.