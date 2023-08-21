Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) : Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu suffered injuries after a man, who was allegedly inebriated, attacked her with a knife in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said. The accused, identified as Khileshwar, has been taken into custody, they said. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Jodhara village under Dongargaon police station limits when Sahu, who represents Khujji assembly seat in the district, was attending a public function, according to police.

As per preliminary information, Sahu was on the stage when a man, who was allegedly drunk, attacked her with a knife, a senior police official said. Sahu received minor injuries on her wrist following which she was shifted to the community health centre Chhuria where she was administered first aid, he said. The accused has been taken into custody and further probe is underway, he added.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh condemned the incident and alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state. When the legislator of the ruling party is not safe, what about the safety of common people? Already, the political scene is surcharged with high-voltage campaign heat for the upcoming Assembly elections.

This is the failure of the Bhupesh Baghel government, the BJP said in a statement. (PTI)