KANKER WARD WALLS DECK UP WITH RAMAYANA PAINTINGS BEFORE RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A ward in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district has been turned into temple town Ayodhya with pictures of Lord Ram's life painted across the walls of the streets.

Rajesh Soni, artist from Kanker has drawn a huge praise for his paintings on the walls across ward 11 of Charama. The paintings display Lord Ram's entire life from his childhood to meeting Sita and their exile. There are also pictures of Sita being taken away by Ravana, the Ram Setu stone bridge to cross the ocean to reach Lanka and Hanuman carrying Dronagiri mountain when Lakshman was badly wounded. Finally, there are pictures of the famous war between Ram and Ravana.

The newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be consecrated on January 22. Preparations are not only underway in Ayodhya but also in Kanker, where a ward has been decked up as mini Ayodhya. The credit for which goes to Soni, popularly known as Rang Raju. Paintings of Ram darbar on the street walls have stole the show.

"The residents of my locality decided to decorate our ward as mini Ayodhya. So, all the painters of our locality have come together to paint Ram Lalla's life on the walls," Soni said.

All the scenes of Ramayana have been drawn on a 1,000-feet long canvas on the walls. The pictures are lively and excellent, Soni added.