Kanker: Seventeen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured with four in critical condition, after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district today, police said. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The incident took place near Kumhari village under the jurisdiction of Raoghat police station area on Narayanpur road at around 12 pm when the soldiers were on way to Antagarh railway station from their camp in Phulpad.

"It is suspected that the accident occurred due to a failure of the steering mechanism. Following the malfunction, the vehicle went out of control and overturned," Narayanpur SP Pushkar Sharma said.

The vehicle carrying 162nd battalion of the BSF soldiers went out of control and overturned near Kumhari village. Nearly 17 BSF jawans were injured in the accident and taken to Narayanpur District Hospital, Sharma said. The condition of four of the soldiers is stated to be critical and they have been referred to Raipur for better medical attention.

"The incident occurred in between Raoghat and Tadoki district police stations of Narayanpur and Kanker respectively. The BSF vehicle was taking the jawans to drop them at the railway station from where they were supposed to leave for their homes. The condition of four of the 17 soldiers is critical while remaining are stated to be stable," Sharma said.