JHEERAM VALLEY MASSACRE NIA OFFERS RS 50 LAKH REWARD FOR INFORMATION ON 19 MAOISTS IN SECOND LIST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The NIA team has stepped up its efforts to nab the 19 Maoists who carried out the Jheeram Valley massacre. The central agency has placed a reward of Rs 50 lakh on the heads of the 10 Maoists who were involved in the murder of Congress leaders. Also, the NIA released the list of these wanted Maoists.

The names of 19 Maoists are included in the second list released by the agency. The first list that was released earlier included the names of 21 Maoists. The list of Maoists released by the team also included Maoists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The 19 Maoists in the second list include Ramesh alias Kumma Dada and Ganesh alias Rajesh Tiwari. The team has placed a reward of Rs 7 lakh on both the hardcore Maoists. There is a reward of Rs 5 lakh on four Maoists while NIA has kept a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on three Maoists. A reward of Rs 50,000 each has been placed on the remaining Maoists.

The NIA team will give the reward amount to the person who gives information about the 19 wanted Maoists. In the first list of Maoists released by NIA, a reward of Rs 1 crore 25 lakh was placed on 21 Maoists.