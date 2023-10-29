JCC J ANNOUNCES EIGHTH LIST FOR CHHATTISGARH ELECTIONS 71 CANDIDATES FIELDED SO FAR

Raipur: Former chief minister late Ajit Jogi founded Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) has released its eighth list of two candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections next month. The list was announced late last night, a few hours after the party released its seventh list of eight candidates on Saturday. Till now, the party has announced names of a total of 71 candidates.

As per the eighth list, Manisha Gond has been fielded from Lailunga constituency and Ganesh Chalak from Chandrapur seat. The seventh list included Sunder Lal Shyam from Pratappur, Sarhul Bhagat from Jashpur, Chhavi Lal Ratre from Sarangarh, Ashwant Tushar Sahu from Mahasamund, Amin Khan from Dharsiwa, Raj Mahant Dr. KR Sonwani from Arang, Kanshi Ram Gond from Sihawa and Firoz Khan from Dhamtari seat.

The JCC(J) party had announced names of 16 candidates in its first list while names of 11 and five candidates were released in its second and third lists respectively. The fourth list included only one candidate, Kismat Lal Nand from Saraipali, sitting Congress leader who had joined JCC(J) and the fifth list had 27 candidates. Also, the first transgender mayor Madhu Bai Kinnar was fielded by JCC(J) from the industrial town of Raigarh.

Party sources said candidates will be fielded for all 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. While, candidates have been announced for 71 seats and names for the remaining 19 seats will be announced very soon, a party source said.

