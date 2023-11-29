Durg (Chhattisgarh): An IPS officer's parents and grandmother were killed in a road accident in Chhatisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday night.

The parents and grandmother of IPS P D Nitya, currently posted as Superintendent of Police of Leh district in Ladakh, were returning from their relative's house after attending a program when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Khedamara, leaving the three persons seriously injured. The deceased have been identified as Nitya's father P Venkataratnam (65), mother P Santhi (60) and her 85-year-old maternal grandmother.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took out the injured from the vehicle, however, the injured succumbed before reaching the hospital. A traffic police official said the three deceased were returning from Berla to Bhilai. "While returning to Bhilai, a truck coming from Jamul hit the car hard at Khedamara Chowk. The Swift car was badly damaged in this incident. The neighbours have informed the IPS officer about this accident. She will reach Bhilai by late night flight," a police official said.