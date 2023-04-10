IG NARROWLY ESCAPES CYLINDER BLAST AMID VIOLENCE IN CHHATTISGARH BANDH

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): Violence broke out during the band called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Bemetara of Chhattisgarh on Monday. While an Inspector General of Police, who was present at the area where arson took place, narrowly escaped a gas cylinder blast. The police officer has been identified as IG Anand Chhabra. However, the fire brigade personnel, which were present at the spot, doused the fire.

Meanwhile, a journalist from a private channel was injured in the incident. He has been admitted to the hospital in Saja. According to sources, BJP state president Arun Sao and a crowd of supporters gathered in Bemetara and demanded justice for Bhuneshwar Sahu's family, who was killed in the Biranpur violence.

Also read: VHP calls bandh in Chattisgarh, bus vandalised, shops shut down

Meanwhile, BJP state president Arun Sao was stopped by the police from going to Biranpur in Bemetara to meet the victim's family, along with thousands of workers. A large number of VHP cadre present with Arun Sao raised slogans against the State government and the administration. The BJP state president demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim's family.

BJP state president Arun Sao said, "Bhuneshwar Sahu was brutally murdered. We were going to meet the family members of the deceased, but the police stopped us. The Chhattisgarh government had failed in maintaining the law and order. Apart from that the government was protecting those who were indulged in violence." According to sources, a person was killed in a clash between two groups in Bemetara on Saturday. After that, tension prevailed in the area.