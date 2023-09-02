IF A PROBE IS ORDERED AGAINST ADANI IT WILL CAUSE HARM TO SOMEONE ELSE CONGRESS MP RAHUL GANDHI IN POLL BOUND CHHATTISGARH

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Raipur in poll bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday

Raipur: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre was working for the welfare of “2-3 billionaires of the country” adding that the states governed by the Congress party will have the “government of the poor and not the government of Adani”.

Rahul was addressing a convention of Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club at Mela Sthal in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur. “If you vote for Congress, the poor will be benefited, the farmer will progress, women will be respected, the future of the youth will improve. But if you press the button on Kamal (BJP election symbol), Adani will emerge from VVPAT,” Rahul said while hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre.

He also targeted the PM Modi led BJP government over the recent reports against industrialist Gautam Adani saying that the BJP government did not want to hold an inquiry against the industrialist. “The PM should tell the people of Chhattisgarh and the country why he doesn't want a probe against Adani.. I want to make it clear why he does not want a probe as it will cause harm to someone else, not Adani,” Rahul said.

Also read: INDIA bloc will defeat BJP, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

He accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working in the interest of 2-3 billionaires. “Be it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or upcoming governments of our party in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, our government will be the government of the poor and not the government of Adani,” he said.

He further accused the BJP of spreading hatred in the country in the name of religion. “Our job is to connect people, to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. BJP spreads hatred but the work of Congress is to open the shop of love, the country cannot move forward with hatred and violence,” Rahul said. He said that Chhattisgarh is the center of the country and should become a logistic center in coming years.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was also present on the occasion, said that in the coming five years, the Chhattisgarh Congress government will ensure that 12-15 lakh people get employment. “This is a country of youth. When youth power comes together, new energy is born. Today we have Rahul Gandhi to give direction to this young energy,”Baghel said.