Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: The dead bodies of a husband were found inside their house in Shikarpur village of Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. Police have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances around the twin deaths. The deceased have been identified as Mohit Rajak and wife Preeti Rajak.

The couple was working as laborers at the Eklavya Residential School. A police official associated with the probe of the case said that police received an information on Wednesday morning about the mysterious death of a husband wife in the area under the Pendra police station limits. Following the information, a team of police was promptly rushed to the spot to probe the case.

A police official said that the body of the wife was lying on the bed while the husband was hanging in the noose. The team of police took the bodies into possession and sent them for postmortem. According to the police, the incident came to light after the couple's seven year old son woke up in the morning and tried to wake up his mother, who did not get up.

The child went to his relative living in the locality after which the relatives rushed to the spot only to find the couple dead under mysterious circumstances. While police did not confirm the cause of the deaths, speculations are rife that the couple had an argument after which the husband first killed his wife and then hung himself to death.

Police also said that the preliminary examination of the room suggested that the couple had a fight as the household items lay strewn across the room. The police is currently waiting for the postmortem report for further proceedings. The twin deaths have left the locals shocked. According to the villagers, the husband wife did not show any signs of dispute as both went out for a walk with the child on Tuesday evening.

ASP Manisha Rawate said that investigation into the case is underway.