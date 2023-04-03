Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking freak mishap, a newly wedded man and his kin died and six others were injured in a home theatre explosion in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on Monday. The incident took place at Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits of Kawardha district. The deceased has been identified as Hemendra Meravi.

According to sources, Hemendra got married two days before the incident. He had received a home theatre as a gift at his wedding. When he opened the gift and connected it to the electrical plug, the home theatre exploded and Hemendra died on the spot leaving seven people severely injured. The locals then informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Manisha Thakur Raote, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of the district, said, "Two people died in a home theatre blast at Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits. Six people suffered grievous injuries and they have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The reason that led to the blast is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

