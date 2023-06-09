GODSE SAPUT OF INDIA UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH CALLS GODSE SAPUT OF INDIA

Dantewada Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday termed Nathuram Godse a saput worthy son of India and said the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was born in India Talking to reporters in Dantewada city of Chhattisgarh the BJP leader who holds the rural development and panchayati raj portfolio said those who feel happy in calling themselves children of Babar and Aurangzeb cannot be true sons of mother IndiaQueried about a statement of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi related to Godse while reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis s comment on Aurangzeb Singh said If he was the killer of Gandhi he Godse was also a saput of India He was born in India He was not an invader like Babar and AurangzebReferring to recent violence in a few cities of Maharashtra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that suddenly Aurangzeb s aulad progenies had taken birth in the state prompting Owaisi to counter who was Godse ki aulad Singh accused the Bhupesh Baghelled Congress government in Chhattisgarh of spreading terror and encouraging religious conversionTribals and nontribals are being converted in the state as part of a conspiracy When BJP is elected to power in the state a stringent law will be enacted against conversion he said Targeting the state s Congress government the Union minister claimed misappropriation of funds given to Chhattisgarh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MNREGAWhoever is siphoning off MNREGA funds will have to face investigation and they will be punished be it chief minister or others he said Singh also slammed state s Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma over the alleged use of abusive words against the BJP and said his remark shows the character of the Congress government Baghel ji has to see this he added Lakhma on Thursday allegedly used an abusive word in Halbi a local dialect while talking to media persons in Kanker district PTI