GIRL STUDENT SCORCHED AFTER FALLING INTO POT OF HOT LENTILS IN CHHATTISGARHS KANKER PROBE ORDERED

Kanker: School Education authorities in Chhattisgarh have promised strict action in the negligence b\t staff at a school in Kanker district where a girl student suffered burn injuries after accidentally falling into a pot of hot lentils meant for mid-day meals on Monday. The incident took place at the Bhanupratappur Primary School in Basla on Monday.

An official said that Tejeshwari, a girl student fell into a pot of hot lentils. It is said that the children had assembled for the mid-day meals when a the children jostled among themselves to get the food. In the ensuing melee, Tejeshwari was pushed by the crowd of children and fell into the pot of hot lentils. In the mishap, the girl student was badly burnt.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Bhanupratappur where after first aid she was referred to Kanker Medical College. According to Dr Jitendra Upadhyay, who treated the student, she suffered 30 percent burns in the accident. The Block Education Officer (BEO) of the concerned block has taken serious note of the incident.

The BEO has formed an investigation team to look for possible negligence by the staff in the incident. District Education Officer Bhuvan Jain and Block Education Officer Sadesingh Komre said that the mid-day meal has to be served to the children while sitting. However, at the school where the mishap took place, food was being served without taking the necessary safety measures, the officers said.

Prima facie the negligence of the cooks and the school management has come to the fore in the incident, they added. There are 2 cooks in the school, which if found guilty, may face punishment. SDM Prateek Jain told that training is given to the school management from time to time to follow the required safety measures while serving mid day meal.

Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the incident, he added. The incident came on a day when a one-and half-year-old child, who fell into a well in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband area was saved by the timely action by her aunt.