FORMER JHARKHAND CM RAGHUBAR DAS LAMBASTS BAGHEL GOVERNMENT IN CHHATTISGARH

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who was here to take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra, on Wednesday, lambasted the Bupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

Making a scathing attack, the former Jharkhand CM said that the Baghel government in Chhattisgarh is the "ATM of the Congress party". "The fifty per cent of the cut money coming from omissions and commissions goes to Congress party in New Delhi," he charged.

"The Congress government is marred in corruption. Fifty per cent of the cut money goes to Delhi Darbar," said Das. "Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has misled the people of the state. Chhattisgarh Congress cheated the Sahu community people by not making Tamradhwaj Sahu, the Chief Minister of the state. Besides, the Congress party in Ambikapur grabbed votes promising people that (current Deputy Chief Minister) TS Singhdeo would be made chief minister of the state."

The liquor policy scam, coal bungling, and others are thriving in Chhattisgarh. Such is the situation in Chhattisgarh that OSD to the chief minister is cooling his heels in jail, Das alleged.