FORMER CHHATTISGARH CONGRESS CHIEF MOHAN MARKAM SWORN IN AS MINISTER

Raipur: Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam was sworn in as a minister in the Bhupesh Baghel government after being removed from the post of PCC chief. Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan administered MLA Mohan Markam the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan. Ministers and legislators, along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, were present during the swearing-in ceremony. Mohan Markam has been made the minister after the resignation of Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Thursday.

The Kondagaon MLA was born on September 15, 1967, in Tendmunda village of Kondagaon district in a farmer's family. Earlier, he worked as a government officer, a Development Officer at the Life Insurance Corporation of India and the senior agency manager at the State Bank of India for a few days, but he quit his job to join politics.

In 1990, he took primary membership in Congress in the presence of Mahendra Karma. In the 1993, 1998 and 2003 Assembly elections, he could not get the ticket from Congress. In 2008, he contested his first election from the Kondagaon assembly seat, but lost by 2,771 votes to Lata Usendi. The party fielded him again in the 2013 elections, but he could not manage to win. In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress once again trusted Mohan Markam and this time he defeated BJP's Lata Usendi by a huge margin.

After a landslide victory in 2018, Congress made the then PCC president Bhupesh Baghel the Chief Minister. Subsequently, Mohan Markam was appointed the State President of the Congress party. He became the first tribal president of the Chhattisgarh Congress after the state was carved out from Madhya Pradesh on November 2000.