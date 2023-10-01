Dantewada: Five Naxalites, including a militia commander who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday.

Ayata Korram, alias Hadma, Bheema Hemla, Deva Hemla, Deva Kowasi and Masa Madkam were involved in several incidents of Naxal violence in the district between 2017 and 2022, the official said.

The five were taken into custody during an anti-Naxal operation by the 15th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force on Saturday, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai. Korram, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was the Nilawaya Panchayat militia commander, while Bheema Hemla was its Jantana Sarkar' member.