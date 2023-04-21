FIVE MAOISTS INJURED IN ENCOUNTER WITH CHHATTISGARH POLICE IN SUKMA

Sukma Chhattisgarh An encounter broke out on Friday between Maoists and District Reserve Group DRG personnel in Chhattisgarh s Sukma According to Sukma Superintendent of Police SP Sunil Sharma four to five Maoists have been injured A search operation is underway and all security personnel are safe he saidOn April 13 in a dent to the Maoist movement four of its cadre including one of its commanders surrendered before police in the insurgencyhit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh The cadre quit the Maoist movement after being impressed by the surrendercumrehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and the district police campaign Puna Narkom police sources saidThe surrendered Maoists were identified as Muchaki Joga militia deputy commander Muchaki Dewa militia commander Muchaki Hunga militia member and Somaru member police sources said They further stated that Muchaki Dewa was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh The police sources said that the Maoists were active in the SukmaDantewada border areaThe intelligence cell of the Central Reserve Police Force s CRPF 226th battalion played a significant role in the surrender of the Maoists the police sources said Necessary assistance will be provided to them as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government an official said Despite police personnel taking precautionary measures and striving to curb Maoists activities they latter are striking now and then To shun youth from joining the Maoist movement the police are creating awareness in villages Similarly they are also calling upon the Maoists to join the mainstream With Agency Inputs