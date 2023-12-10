Five die, including newly married couple, in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
Published: 24 minutes ago
Janjgir Champa: At least five persons were killed, including a newly married couple, in a massive road accident when their car collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, the police said. The mishap took place in the wee hours of Sunday near the forest of Pakaria village while they were returning to Baloda from the couple's wedding in Shivrinarayan town, the police said.
The car was hit by an uncontrolled truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to the death of four on the spot and the groom, who was seriously hurt, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the police said. The police are searching for the truck driver, who is absconding after the incident, said the police. According to initial reports, Shubham Soni, a resident of Baloda village in the district, got married to a woman from Shivrinarayan on Saturday night.
On receiving the information about the incident, a crowd of villagers rushed to the spot and tried to save the injured persons, who were trapped in the car, but they failed to open the car's door and informed the nearest police station by dialling 112. Later, the car door was somehow opened. However, all inside the car were found dead. All the deceased have been identified and were sent to Pamgarh Community Health Centre for post-mortem. The groom's father, Omprakash Soni, who was driving the car, was among the dead, he said.