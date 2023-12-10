FIVE DIE INCLUDING NEWLY MARRIED COUPLE IN CAR TRUCK COLLISION IN CHHATTISGARH

Janjgir Champa: At least five persons were killed, including a newly married couple, in a massive road accident when their car collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, the police said. The mishap took place in the wee hours of Sunday near the forest of Pakaria village while they were returning to Baloda from the couple's wedding in Shivrinarayan town, the police said.

The car was hit by an uncontrolled truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to the death of four on the spot and the groom, who was seriously hurt, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the police said. The police are searching for the truck driver, who is absconding after the incident, said the police. According to initial reports, Shubham Soni, a resident of Baloda village in the district, got married to a woman from Shivrinarayan on Saturday night.