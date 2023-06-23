Bijapur: An exchange of fire took place between CRPF's Commando Batallion For Resolute Action(CoBRA) jawans and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The firing took place in the forests of Hiroli and Dumripalnar.

The rebels were firing targeting the security forces on the outskirts of the forest. Three rounds were fired from the Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL). The CoBRA jawans also fired in retaliation. After some time, the ultras retreated into the jungle. Police along with Cobra jawans have launched a search operation in the forest.

Police said that the situation was normal and a search operation was being conducted in the nearby forest. No casualty was reported in the shootout. The team of security forces has cordoned off the area. Officers engaged in anti-Naxal operations, including top-ranking CRPF officers, were briefed about the incident.

The Naxal operation has been on continuously against the Naxalites by the security forces in Bastar. On June 21, there was an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Kanker. The encounter took place in the forests of Useli and Chingnar. The rebels fled from the area due to continuous firing by the security forces.

Earlier, an encounter had taken place between the Maoists and the BSF and police force in Mendhra forest of Bargaon police station area of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh on May 27. The encounter broke out when the joint party of District Force and BSF 178 Battalion from BSF Camp Mendhra had gone on a search operation towards Markachuwa.

Meanwhile, the Naxalites, who were hiding in the forest started firing on the jawans and the soldiers retaliated near Upanjur village, police sources said.

According to police sources, a BSF jawan identified as Vikas Singh suffered minor injuries in the encounter. A woman Naxalite was seriously injured after being shot at. She was identified as Fagni, a member of the RKB division. The injured woman Naxalite was active in the Naxalite organization as LOS commander.