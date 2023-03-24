Kanker: Police on Friday arrested a girl for robbing a vegetable seller, with whom she was in an affair for five years, of around Rs 24 lakh in Bilaspur. The accused, named Lekha became untraceable after taking money from Hrithik Dewangan, the vegetable seller. Hrithik had befriended Lekha, who hailed from Dhamtri on Facebook. Lekha often asked Hrithik for money in the pretext of either her brother's treatment and or building a house.

Initially Hrithik gave her money as he loved her deeply. From August 18, 2021 to February 27, 2023, Hrithik had paid bills amounting to Rs 23.81 lakh for Lekha. After Lekha did not call him for more than a week, Hrithik called at her house to inquire about her whereabouts. It was then that he learnt that Lekha had fled from her own house after stealing money and jewellery. The family members were searching for her. Hrithk realized that he had been cheated and immediately lodged a complaint with the police station. Meanwhile, the cyber cell of the police got information about Lekha. It was revealed that she was living with a man, whom she claimed to be her husband, in Bilaspur. When the police nabbed the girl after identifying her location, it was found that she had married a man with whom she had a relation in the past. Police recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash and jewellery from Lekha's house.

Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha said, "The accused woman Lekha is a resident of Dhamtari. She has been arrested from Bilaspur. She was already in relation with a man but fell for Hrithik Dewangan on Facebook and trapped him." Hrithik was cheated of Rs 24 lakh. Police have arrested her and will presented her in the court.